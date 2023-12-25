Netflix Debuts 5 New 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Photos on Christmas, Including New Cast Member, Plus Anthony & Kate!

Netflix is giving Bridgerton fans a special treat for Christmas!

The streaming service has debuted five more images from the upcoming third season of the popular series, including the first photo of new cast member Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton.

Hannah is replacing Ruby Stokes, who left the show to lead the Netflix series Lockwood & Co.

The new photos also give us our first look at Anthony and Kate, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, looking very much in love after their romance blossomed in season two.

Keep reading to find out more…

Season three will debut in two parts with the first four episodes debuting on May 16, 2024 and the second batch of episodes coming on June 13, 2024.

Here’s the synopsis: Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Also included at the end of the gallery are the four photos already released…