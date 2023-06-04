Rihanna Grabs Dinner at One of Her Favorite Restaurants in Santa Monica

Rihanna is stepping out for the night!

The 35-year-old “Umbrella” singer and Fenty mogul, who is expecting baby No. 2, arrived at her one of her favorite restaurants, Giorgio Baldi, for dinner on Saturday night (June 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For her night, Rihanna kept things cool in a shiny black paired with strappy black heels.

Rihanna was spotted grabbing dinner at Giorgio Baldi just two nights before too.

If you missed it, Rihanna recently made the list of the 15 richest self made female celebrities in America! Find out how much she’s worth.

Rihanna is returning to the big screen in an upcoming animated movie!

