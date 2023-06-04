Michael Keaton Teases 'Beetlejuice 2,' Says It's Being Made 'Exactly Like We Did The First Movie'

Michael Keaton is talking Beetlejuice 2!

Last month, it was officially announced that the sequel to the 1988 cult classic would be hitting theaters on September 6, 2024 with the 71-year-old actor reprising the titular role.

In a new interview, Michael teased Beetlejuice 2, saying that he and director Tim Burton are making sure that the movie is made “exactly like we did the first movie.”

“Beetlejuice is the most f–king fun you can have working,” Michael shared with Empire. “It’s so fun, it’s so great. And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie. There’s a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line — I want people to know this because I love it — tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move.”

Winona Ryder will be reprising her role as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice 2 while Jenna Ortega has been cast as her daughter.

“[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody,” Michael added. “We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff, like people creating things with their hands and building something. F–king great. It’s the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in — I can’t tell you how long.”

