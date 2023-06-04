Emmy Rossum Weighs In On Almost Unbelievable Age Gap Between Her & Tom Holland in 'Crowded Room'

Emmy Rossum plays Tom Holland‘s mom in The Crowded Room, and she recently opened up about the almost unbelievable age gap between the actors.

If you were unaware, the Shameless star is 36 years old, and Tom only just turned 27. That means that there was less than 10 years between the two characters.

Did it bother Emmy to be stuck in the situation? She weighed in during an interview.

Read more about Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland’s age gap…

Speaking with ET, Emmy wasn’t all that surprised by the casting decision.

“It makes sense when I read the script,” she explained. “Candy’s a super young mom, she’s almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16. You watch as I age from 25 to 35, which is actually younger than I am now.”

She added that she “loved all of my scenes,” especially the ones with Zachary Golinger, who played a younger version of Tom‘s character.

“Our relationship was so beautiful and so I knew everything that we had that I had lost in the scenes with Tom. [It] was really fun,” she said.

