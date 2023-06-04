Top Stories
Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Kate Hudson Welcomes Summer With Bikini Pics, But Her Family Didn't Love Them - See Her Cheeky Reply

Kate Hudson Welcomes Summer With Bikini Pics, But Her Family Didn't Love Them - See Her Cheeky Reply

Sun, 04 June 2023 at 2:41 am

Zoe Saldana Offers a Glimpse at a Special Tattoo On Her Side in a Topless Video

Zoe Saldana Offers a Glimpse at a Special Tattoo On Her Side in a Topless Video

Zoe Saldana could teach us all a thing or two about multitasking.

The 44-year-old Avatar actress hopped online on Friday (June 2) to share a video of herself topless and getting ready to cover up some tattoos before a day on set. In the process, she delivered the ultimate thirst trap and offered a rare glimpse at one of her most personal tattoos.

Head inside to check out Zoe Saldana’s tattoo in the topless video…

Taking to Instagram on Friday (June 2), Zoe struck a couple of poses while standing in front of a mirror without a shirt on. Her long hair cascaded down her back, and she kept her arms wrapped around her chest to stay covered.

However, Zoe did offer an indistinct glimpse at a tattoo on her ribcage. Page Six noted that it’s a portrait of her husband Marco Perego!

She kept the caption basic, simply including #worklife in the caption.

If you missed it, we learned a majorly surprising fact about Zoe‘s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Get a good look at Zoe Saldana’s new post below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Shirtless, Tattoo, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images