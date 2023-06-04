Zoe Saldana Offers a Glimpse at a Special Tattoo On Her Side in a Topless Video

Zoe Saldana could teach us all a thing or two about multitasking.

The 44-year-old Avatar actress hopped online on Friday (June 2) to share a video of herself topless and getting ready to cover up some tattoos before a day on set. In the process, she delivered the ultimate thirst trap and offered a rare glimpse at one of her most personal tattoos.

Head inside to check out Zoe Saldana’s tattoo in the topless video…

Taking to Instagram on Friday (June 2), Zoe struck a couple of poses while standing in front of a mirror without a shirt on. Her long hair cascaded down her back, and she kept her arms wrapped around her chest to stay covered.

However, Zoe did offer an indistinct glimpse at a tattoo on her ribcage. Page Six noted that it’s a portrait of her husband Marco Perego!

She kept the caption basic, simply including #worklife in the caption.

If you missed it, we learned a majorly surprising fact about Zoe‘s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Get a good look at Zoe Saldana’s new post below…