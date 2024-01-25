Brooke Schofield Calls Out Dave Portnoy for Ambushing Her About Matt Rife's 'Facetune D-ck Pic'

YouTuber and podcast host Brooke Schofield is speaking out after an episode of the BFFs podcast upset her.

Brooke used to date comedian Matt Rife before it came to light that he was seeing many other girls at the same time.

She has been open about discovering that he sent her an edited d-ck pic using the Facetune app.

During a January 10 episode of BFFs, the podcast hosts, Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna LaPaglia, called Brooke and grilled her about that incident.

She reflected on her brief appearance during a new episode of the podcast she hosts with Tana Mongeau, Cancelled.

“Dave honestly was really mean to me on BFFs,” Brooke said. “I get a call in the car the other day, and it’s Brianna…and then she texts me and goes, ‘Dave wants to talk to you.’ And I go, ‘Oh, no.’”

When she picked up the phone, she was on the podcast.

Brooke continued, “He’s asking me about Matt Rife‘s Facetune d-ck pic. I answer him, he hangs up, whatever. But then I watch the full clip, and him and Josh are…basically saying, ‘She has no right to be mad. She’s stupid for even thinking he would’ve been a good guy.’”

