Every Claim Made By Armie Hammer's Ex Fling Brittany Schmitt in New Podcast Interview, Including His Thoughts on Cannibalism

Drew Barrymore Can't Stop Crying After Reuniting With Very Special Costar From 1994's 'Bad Girls'

4 Actresses Were Considered to Play Supergirl in DC Universe, & 2 are Still in the Running

8 Celebs Who Have Expressed Strong Opinions on Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Oscars Snubs

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 1:44 am

Jon Heder Reunites With His 'Napoleon Dynamite' Costars at Special Sundance Screening

Jon Heder Reunites With His 'Napoleon Dynamite' Costars at Special Sundance Screening

The cast of Napoleon Dynamite reunited at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival!

Believe it or not, the cult classic high school movie starring Jon Heder as the titular character, premiered 20 years ago in 2004.

On Thursday (January 24), Jon got together with costars Jon Gries, Shondrella Avery, Efren Ramirez and Tom Lefler at a special screening of the movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

The cast was joined by producers Jeremy Coon, Sean Covel and Chris Wyatt, art director Curt Jensen and costume director Jerusha Hess. We’ve got pics of all of them in the gallery!

It looks like the group had a great time getting together again, and the event even featured a “Vote for Pedro” pin!

If you haven’t been keeping up, we’ve got all the coverage you need from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. For instance, did you know a popular star brought their parents as dates for their premiere?

Scroll through all of the photos from the Napoleon Dynamite screening in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
