Jon Heder Reunites With His 'Napoleon Dynamite' Costars at Special Sundance Screening

The cast of Napoleon Dynamite reunited at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival!

Believe it or not, the cult classic high school movie starring Jon Heder as the titular character, premiered 20 years ago in 2004.

On Thursday (January 24), Jon got together with costars Jon Gries, Shondrella Avery, Efren Ramirez and Tom Lefler at a special screening of the movie.

The cast was joined by producers Jeremy Coon, Sean Covel and Chris Wyatt, art director Curt Jensen and costume director Jerusha Hess. We’ve got pics of all of them in the gallery!

It looks like the group had a great time getting together again, and the event even featured a “Vote for Pedro” pin!

