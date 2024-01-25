Jazz Jennings Gives Update on Weight Loss, Says She Has 'a Ways to Go' & is 'Happier and Healthier'

Jazz Jennings is opening up about her recent weight loss.

The 23-year-old I am Jazz star has been documenting her weight loss journey on social media for awhile now, engaging in activities like tennis and hitting the gym.

These days, it seems like she’s in a really great mental and physical place.

On January 20, Jazz shared an Instagram photo of herself hanging out on the beach and smiling.

She wrote in her caption, “70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years. I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit.”

Back in June 2021, Jazz got vulnerable about her “substantial” weight gain.

“I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities,” she wrote at the time. “My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years.”

She noted that she was “ready to take the initiative and create positive changes” for her health.

