Liam Payne Debuts New Shaved Hairstyle, 3rd Member of One Direction to Switch Up His Look

Liam Payne is introducing a new era with a new look, and he’s borrowing inspiration from some of his One Direction bandmates.

The 30-year-old “Strip That Down” hitmaker took to social media on Wednesday (January 24) to share new photos of himself with a shaved head.

The black-and-white pics see him wearing a white tank top and some scruff. Liam shows off his best model faces and looks suitably serious.

“A new chapter,” he teased, urging people to subscribe to his mailing list so that they could keep up with what he had in store.

Fans were thrilled by the news, and many of them had thoughts about his hair, too. Of course, some also pointed out that he is the third member of the boy band to pull off a similar change.

If you forgot, Harry Styles was the first singer to buzz his hair. He debuted the look in November 2023. However, the response was mixed, and his mom had to step in to defend him from mean critics.

He already appears to be growing his hair out again, too.

More recently, Zayn Malik buzzed his hair between shows during Paris Fashion Week. If you weren’t aware, this was the first time the “Pillow Talk” crooner attended an event in six years.

If you missed it, Liam sent some love Zayn‘s way last year following rumors that they were feuding.