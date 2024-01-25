Sofia Vergara Gets Vulnerable While Discussing Being 'Limited' By Her Accent in Hollywood

Sofia Vergara opened up about her accent in a candid interview.

The 51-year-old actress is famous for her work on comedies such as Modern Family. However, she’s stepping out from the genre for the first time with her new Netflix series Griselda, which tells a dramatized tale about Griselda Blanco – known to some as “the ‘Godmother’ of Miami’s drug empire.”

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times Sofia addressed branching out. She also explained how she felt “limited” by the way that she speaks and how it is different from other Latina actresses.

“I’m always looking for characters because there’s not much that I can play with this stupid accent,” the actress jokingly told the outlet. “I can’t play a scientist or be in Schindler’s List. My acting jobs are kind of limited.”

Later in the interview, Sofia explained that she felt it was “frustrating” for her.

“Eva Longoria doesn’t have an accent. Jennifer Lopez doesn’t have an accent. Jessica Alba doesn’t have an accent. Is it frustrating? Of course. In the beginning, more than now,” she explained. “And the frustration was towards me. How come I can’t f— get this right? I’ve been here for 30 years. How dumb can I be? I have to fight in English, f— in English, act in English. It’s exhausting.”

If you missed it, Sofia recently hit back at someone who made fun of her accent.