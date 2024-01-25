Man Accused of Stalking Taylor Swift Arrested Again Near Her Home, Allegedly Been Seen 30 Times

A man who has been accused of stalking Taylor Swift is in trouble with the law again.

According to NBC New York, a man named David Crowe has been arrested three times in the last five days near the 34-year-old singer’s New York City home.

He was first arrested on Saturday (January 20) on an unrelated charge.

The outlet noted that his recent arrest came less than two hours after he was arraigned in court, where he faced charges of stalking and harassment. These charges were related to a Monday (January 22) arrest.

He was again near Taylor‘s home and said that he was trying to find a pair of pants from his last arrest.

David told reporters that he’d been “falsely arrested.”

Court documents allege that the man has been seen near the property approximately thirty times in recent weeks. He’s been told to leave at least 10 times.

It was unclear if Taylor was home any of the times that the man was arrested. We’ll update you if we learn more.

