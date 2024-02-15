Top Stories
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead & Multiple Children Shot

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Thu, 15 February 2024 at 2:53 am

Salma Hayek Celebrates 15th Wedding Anniversary with Husband François-Henri Pinault on Valentine's Day

Salma Hayek is celebrating 15 years of wedded bliss!

In honor of Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), the 57-year-old House of Gucci actress marked her 15th wedding anniversary with husband François-Henri Pinault with a heartfelt message.

Keep reading to find out more…“After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary mi amor ❤️” Salma wrote on Instagram along with a sweet black and white photo of herself and the 61-year-old French businessman.

Salma and François-Henri began dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Valentina in September 2007.

In 2009, they tied the knot on Valentine’s Day inside the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in central Paris and held a second ceremony that following April in Venice, Italy. They renewed their vows in August 2018 in Bora Bora.

Check out all of the other couples that also got married on Valentine’s Day!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Francois Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek Pinault