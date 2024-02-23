Leonardo DiCaprio Sports Man Bun During Day Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio is spending the day with his girlfriend.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actor tried to keep a low profile wearing a face mask as he and model Vittoria Ceretti ran a few errands together on Thursday afternoon (February 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their outing, Leo tied his long hair back in a man bun under a baseball hat while wearing a gray T-shirt and olive-green pants as Vittoria, 25, sported a brown hoodie and black leggings.

If you didn’t know, the two have been linked since August 2023, when they were spotted on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara. They have since been seen together around the world, including at Fashion Week in Paris.

Leo has been rocking the longer hair for a while now as he works on his new mystery project from director Paul Thomas Anderson.

