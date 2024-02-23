Harry Styles' Sister Gemma Gives Birth, Welcomes her First Child!

Harry Styles is officially an uncle!

On Friday (February 23), fans learned that the 30-year-old singer’s sister Gemma had welcomed her first child with her partner Michal Mlynowski.

She reflected on her experience on maternity leave so far and confirmed the baby’s gender in a post on social media.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Instagram, Gemma shared two photos of herself with her newborn baby girl!

In the first, she and Michal appear to be on a hike. Her partner has their daughter in a carrier, and they’re both smiling softly at the camera. The second was taken in the hospital. Gemma has the happiest smile on her face as she cradles her little one.

“👋🏻 Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family 🫶🏻⁣,” she reflected in the accompanying caption. “I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love 🤍”

Congratulations to Gemma and Michal at this exciting time! We wish the new family well.

Did you see that Harry recently debuted a new haircut? Fans are also wondering if one of ex Taylor Swift‘s new songs is about him.