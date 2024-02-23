Justin Chambers Shares Rare Comments About His Five Kids as Oldest Turns 30

Justin Chambers is opening up about fatherhood!

If you didn’t know, the 53-year-old Grey’s Anatomy alum has been married to wife Keisha since 1993 and they share five kids – daughters Isabella, 29, twins Maya and Kaila, 26, and Eva, 24, as well as son Jackson, 22.

While attending the 2024 Women’s Image Awards in Beverly Hills on Wednesday (February 21), Justin shared some very rare comments about how all of the women in his life inspire him.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ve got four daughters,” Justin shared with People. “They’re great. They’re very independent, levelheaded, kind. I’m very blessed, very grateful.”

“One’s going to hit 30 soon. That’s a big milestone,” Justin continued. “I’m proud of her. She’s very socially conscious and she’s just a very loving girl who is very involved with world issues and just kind.”

Besides being outnumbered by women at home, Justin also joked that they’re all smarter than him.

“They’re a little better read than I am,” Justin said. “They’re little college graduates. And they’re more academic. And sometimes I’m like, ‘Wow.’ I’m really impressed with how intelligent and interested they are in things. But most importantly, I’m just happy that they’re kind.”

If you missed it, Justin recently reunited with a bunch of his former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars.