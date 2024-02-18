Harry Styles Shows Off New Haircut at Premier League Soccer Match

Harry Styles has a new hair style!

The 30-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer debuted his new hair at the Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Manchester United on Sunday (February 18) at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England.

Harry‘s new hairdo is a short, stylish quiff!

The artist previously sported a buzz cut, which he debuted in November 2023.

In early January, fans noticed that Harry appeared to be growing out his hair!

Back in his One Direction days, Harry was known for his long, curly locks. But since going solo, he has generally opted for shorter hair styles.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Harry Styles at the Luton Town soccer match…