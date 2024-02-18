Top Stories
Sun, 18 February 2024 at 6:14 pm

Millie Bobby Brown & Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Walk Their Dog in Snowy NYC

Millie Bobby Brown & Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Walk Their Dog in Snowy NYC

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are stepping out in the snowy weather!

The engaged couple was spotted walking their dog on Sunday (February 18) in New York City.

Millie and Jake both sported warm jackets during their stroll. The Stranger Things actress also carried an iced coffee.

The pair’s dog wore a adorable tiny coat of its own to brave the cold temperatures!

If you didn’t know, Millie turns 20 on Monday (February 19)! She and Jake have been engaged since April 2023.

Back in September, Millie shared an update on their wedding plans!

If you missed it, Jon Bon Jovi voiced his thoughts on his son Jake Bongiovi‘s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi going for a walk in New York…
