Jon Bon Jovi Voices His Thoughts On Son Jake Bongiovi & Millie Bobby Brown's Relationship

Jon Bon Jovi is getting candid about his son’s love life!

If you didn’t know the 61-year-old musician’s son, Jake Bongiovi, is engaged to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown! The two have been dating since 2021.

During his appearance at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, Jon shared how he feels about Jake and Millie‘s relationship.

“They’re growing together,” the legendary singer told E! News. “They’re madly in love and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure.”

Jon then jokingly addressed whether he plans to perform at his son’s wedding!

“It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it’s costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They’ve all got great partners and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

