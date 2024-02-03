Jennifer Lopez's Rom-Coms Ranked (& the No. 1 Pick is a Newer Favorite!)

Jennifer Lopez is known for her versatility in Hollywood.

She truly does it all, from acting in blockbusters to topping the charts with her music. Right now the focus is on the latter as she takes over Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on February 3.

However, Jennifer is equally used to flexing her acting chops, and she particularly excels in comedies. She’s played everything from an assassin in The Mother to a stripper in her critically acclaimed Hustlers.

That’s a true testament to her creative range, but we have to admit that her rom-coms always hold a special place in our heart. Jennifer shared the screen with Matthew McConaughey (a legend in the genre by his own rights) in her first – The Wedding Planner.

Since then, she’s taken the lead in eight other laugh-out-loud films and played an essential role in another. Her most recent rom-com sees her starring alongside the likes of Josh Duhamel in Prime Video’s Shotgun Wedding.

Some of her releases are fan-favorites and guilty pleasures. Others haven’t withstood the test of time. We decided to rank all 10 of Jennifer‘s rom-coms from worst to best. We based our ranking on an average of the audience score and critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. That way we balanced out cult classics that weren’t as beloved by the media!

Scroll through our ranking of Jennifer Lopez’s rom-coms from worst to most binge-worthy…