Margot Robbie Hilariously Surprises Group of Men Discussing 'Barbie' in Scotland Pub

Margot Robbie had a fun Barbie moment while hanging out in Scotland!

The 33-year-old actress was one of 2023′s most prominent film figures, as Barbie became a cultural phenomenon.

During a recent SAG-AFTRA screening of Barbie in Los Angeles, Margot told a hilarious story about the time she overhead a group of men discussing the film in a Scotland bar.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I had this brilliant experience. I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie, not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them,” she began, per the New York Post.

“It was just truly fascinating. There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie. One guy was like, ‘Dude, it is a cultural moment, don’t you want to be a part of culture?’ And the other guy was like, ‘I’ll never see it,’ and by the end he did want to see it. It was a whole thing.”

Margot then explained what happened when she decided to approach the men.

“I wasn’t going to go up to them, but then I did,” she said. “At the last minute as I was walking out I went to their table and I went ‘Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie.’”

The star continued, “It was very funny, they lost it. It took a full minute for them to realise and I was practically out the door and they went ‘Ohhhh’. People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience.”

If you haven’t seen, Margot Robbie addressed the fan reaction to Barbie‘s 2024 Oscars snubs!