Daisy Ridley Reveals Which 'Star Wars' Props She Kept

Daisy Ridley made sure to remember her experience filming the Star Wars movies.

The 31-year-old actress starred as Rey in 2015′s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, 2017′s Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, and 2019′s Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Daisy is set to reprise her role in Star Wars: New Jedi Order, which is currently scheduled to release in 2026.

In a recent interview, the star revealed which props she kept from the sets of her three Star Wars films!

“From Star Wars I have a lightsaber and the ring that I wore as Dark Rey,” Daisy told People. “And John Williams gave me a signed piece of the score, which was phenomenal. They’re all in a very safe location.”

