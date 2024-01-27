Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Still Going Strong! Couple Head Out Together in London

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are still going strong!

The “As It Was” crooner and Bones and All actress, both 29, stepped out for a walk in London, England earlier this week. This marks the first time that we’ve seen them together in a couple of weeks.

The Daily Mail obtained the photos of the pair, and they were bundled up against chilly weather while walking side by side. However, Harry paired his jacket with a pair of shorts that revealed the tattoos around his knees.

This isn’t the first time that the couple have put a spin on traditional winter apparel. Shortly after Christmas, Harry took off his shirt to go swimming in one of the ponds at Hampstead Heath in London.

Last time we saw Harry and Taylor, they were dressed more appropriately for the weather as they rang in the new year by vacationing on a yacht with another popular celebrity.

If you forgot, Harry and Taylor first sparked romance rumors after the actress was spotted attending one of Harry‘s Love on Tour shows in July 2023. The following month, they were seen getting cozy together in London.

They were spotted holding hands in September, seemingly confirming all of the romance rumors.

