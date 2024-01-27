The Top 10 Richest 'Survivor' Stars - Find Out Which Contestant Has the Highest Net Worth!

Survivor is one of the biggest shows on television today.

The reality TV competition series finds a group of strangers competing in challenges and finding their own sources of nourishment and shelter while voting each other off a remote island, one by one.

The series first premiered in May of 2000 and has been hosted by Jeff Probst ever since.

And while the payoff for winning the show is great itself (a million dollars!), there are plenty of Survivor alums who either came from wealth, or amassed an even greater fortune through their sponsorships, businesses and entertainment endeavors.

We’ve rounded up the richest Survivor contestants, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Find out who the richest Survivor cast members are…