Shirtless Harry Styles & Girlfriend Taylor Russell Go For a Wintery Swim in London

Harry Styles put his muscles on display in the midst of a London winter earlier this week.

The 29-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” star went shirtless while taking a dip in one of the ponds at Hampstead Heath with girlfriend Taylor Russell on Tuesday (December 26).

He wore a form-fitting pair of black swim trunks and socks, adding black gloves and a striped beanie to keep warm.

Page Six obtained a photo of him with Taylor walking back up one of the docks.

Taylor also dressed for a different season. The Bones and All star wore a black leotard with the same gloves as Harry. She appeared to have a black beanie on her head, too.

If you forgot, Harry and Taylor first sparked romance rumors after the actress was spotted attending one of Harry‘s Love on Tour shows in July. The following month, they were seen getting cozy together in London.

They were spotted holding hands in September, seemingly confirming all of the romance rumors.

