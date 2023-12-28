'Night Court' Season 2 - 4 Cast Members Expected to Return, 1 Star Is Leaving & 1 Is Joining!

Night Court is officially back in session.

The reboot NBC series is set to return on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show follows judge Abby Stone, as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew.

And we know who’s set to reprise their roles on the second season – as well as at least one star who is not returning.

Click through to see who’s back for Night Court Season 2…