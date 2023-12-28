Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Chris Rock & Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Austin Butler Looks Ripped While Shirtless With Kaia Gerber During Christmas Vacation

Austin Butler Looks Ripped While Shirtless With Kaia Gerber During Christmas Vacation

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 1:48 pm

'Night Court' Season 2 - 4 Cast Members Expected to Return, 1 Star Is Leaving & 1 Is Joining!

Continue Here »

'Night Court' Season 2 - 4 Cast Members Expected to Return, 1 Star Is Leaving & 1 Is Joining!

Night Court is officially back in session.

The reboot NBC series is set to return on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show follows judge Abby Stone, as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew.

And we know who’s set to reprise their roles on the second season – as well as at least one star who is not returning.

Click through to see who’s back for Night Court Season 2…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gary Anthony Williams, India de Beaufort, John Larroquette, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, Melissa Rauch, NBC, Night Court, Television