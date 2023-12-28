John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Enjoy NYC Ahead of His 45th Birthday

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are enjoying their holiday week in New York City!

These photos were taken at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Wednesday (December 27). Today (December 28) marks John‘s 45th birthday! Happy birthday to John! We hope he gets to have a great day with family and friends!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

The whole family spent Christmas in the NYC area this year, and it’s unclear if they’ll stick around for the New Year’s Eve holiday, too. You can see the family’s cute Christmas photos – with all 4 kids – right here if you didn’t already see!

Browse through the gallery to see photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen out and about in New York City after Christmas…