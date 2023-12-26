Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share Cute Photos with Their Four Kids in NYC for Christmas

The Legend family is giving fans an inside look into their Christmas festivities!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were all smiles as they arrived back at their apartment after a day out with their kids on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) in New York City.

A few days earlier on Christmas Eve (Sun, Dec. 24), Chrissy, 38, and John, 44, both took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable photos and videos of their four kids – daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 11 months, along with sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 6 months – celebrating the holidays.

“New York Christmas was the best idea,” Chrissy wrote along with below post.

John also shared some photos and videos from their time in New York, while writing, “My Christmas crew.”

