Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with All 4 Kids from Inside Her Christmas Eve Party

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with All 4 Kids from Inside Her Christmas Eve Party

Jason Sudeikis &amp; Olivia Wilde's Kids Crash His ESPN Interview in Cute Video

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Kids Crash His ESPN Interview in Cute Video

Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split With Mariah Carey After 7 Years, Makes His First Statement

Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split With Mariah Carey After 7 Years, Makes His First Statement

Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Tue, 26 December 2023 at 11:30 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share Cute Photos with Their Four Kids in NYC for Christmas

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share Cute Photos with Their Four Kids in NYC for Christmas

The Legend family is giving fans an inside look into their Christmas festivities!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were all smiles as they arrived back at their apartment after a day out with their kids on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) in New York City.

A few days earlier on Christmas Eve (Sun, Dec. 24), Chrissy, 38, and John, 44, both took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable photos and videos of their four kids – daughters Luna, 7, and Esti, 11 months, along with sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 6 months – celebrating the holidays.

Keep reading to find out more…

“New York Christmas was the best idea,” Chrissy wrote along with below post.

John also shared some photos and videos from their time in New York, while writing, “My Christmas crew.”

If you missed it, Chrissy revealed the unusual way she celebrated her birthday last month.
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen john legend cute photos four kids nyc for christmas 01
chrissy teigen john legend cute photos four kids nyc for christmas 02
chrissy teigen john legend cute photos four kids nyc for christmas 03
chrissy teigen john legend cute photos four kids nyc for christmas 04
chrissy teigen john legend cute photos four kids nyc for christmas 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chrissy Teigen, Christmas, Esti Stephens, John Legend, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens, Wren Stephens