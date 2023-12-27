Mark Wahlberg Flaunts Washboard Abs While Going Shirtless in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg is enjoying another day at the beach while on vacation!

The 52-year-old Daddy’s Home actor made his out of the ocean after going for a swim on Tuesday afternoon (December 26) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Mark showed off his ripped physique while going shirtless and wearing a pair of tiny black swim trunks.

Each year Mark, wife Rhea Durham, and their kids often spend time away in the Caribbean during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. We have photos from his 2022-2023 vacation here!

In a recent interview, Mark addressed the possibility of making a sequel to one of his hit movies.

His wife also recently shared a super steamy photo of Mark wearing just his underwear while inside of a tanning bed.