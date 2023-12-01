Mark Wahlberg Wears Just His Underwear While Tanning in Steamy Pic!

Mark Wahlberg is heating up Instagram!

On Thursday (November 29), the 52-year-old Uncharted actor’s wife Rhea Durham took to her Instagram account to share a steamy photo of her husband while getting some color in a tanning bed.

“🫣Good Morning ❤️‍🔥 and you’re welcome 🌶️💥 @markwahlberg,” Rhea, 45, captioned the below post.

In the photo, Mark is wearing just his underwear and socks as he lies in the bed to get a tan.

Mark and Rhea have been married since 2009 and share four kids – Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

In a new interview, Mark revealed that one of his kids has aspirations of competing in the Olympics.

