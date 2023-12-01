George Santos Expelled From Congress Following Serious Allegations in Ethics Report

George Santos‘ time as a member of the United States House of Representatives has come to a close well ahead of schedule.

The 35-year-old Republican politician was sworn into Congress in January 2023. On Friday (December 1), he was ousted following a vote that saw support from both Democrats and members of his political party.

The vote to expel George from office came following the release of a report compiled by the House Ethics Committee that raised questions about the way he spent campaign funds.

Read more about the early end to George Santos’ political career…

According to the New York Times, the report suggested that George used funds to pay for everything from designer clothing to cosmetic procedures and OnlyFans subscriptions.

“Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit,” the report read. “He blatantly stole from his campaign. He deceived donors into providing what they thought were contributions to his campaign but were in fact payments for his personal benefit.”

Two weeks after the report was released, the vote to expel George took place.

One hundred and five Republicans joined with 206 Democrats to vote him out, surpassing the minimum 2/3 support for the resolution to pass. George did receive support from 105 Republicans and two Democrats, who voted to keep him in office.

After the resolution passed, he became the first member of the House to be removed from office since 2002. This is the sixth time that someone has been expelled.

A special election will now be held to fill George‘s vacant seat.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

In October, George was charged with serious crimes.