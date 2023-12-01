DeuxMoi Responds After Getting Slammed by Taylor Swift's Rep Over Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

DeuxMoi is responding after getting called out by Taylor Swift‘s team.

On Thursday (Nov. 30, the 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer’s longtime rep Tree Paine slammed the fan fave gossip Instagram account for sharing a blind item claiming that Taylor and ex Joe Alwyn secretly tied the knot a few years ago.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Tree tweeted, along with a screenshot from DeuxMoi. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Hours later, DeuxMoi responded to Tree‘s message.

“Well I make zero dollars from lying…can publicists say the same,” DeuxMoi wrote on their Instagram Story.

“Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words,” DeuxMoi continued, seemingly in reference to the fan that recently died before Taylor‘s concert in Brazil.

“Either way, I apologize to Taylor,” DeuxMoi concluded.

If you missed it, Taylor‘s close friend and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff seemingly shared some insight into Taylor and Joe‘s relationship timeline.