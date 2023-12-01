Variety's 'Actors on Actors' 2023: Full Lineup & Pairing Revealed!

Variety‘s Actors on Actors series is returning for season 19!

Twice a year, Variety pairs together actors to engage in intimate one-on-one conversations about their careers and lives.

Variety releases the new seasons before the Oscar and Emmy nominations are announced.

This season’s lineup of 12 pairs puts together stars from some of the biggest movies of the year from Barbie to Oppenheimer to The Color Purple.

“I’m so excited that ‘Actors on Actors’ – the most prestigious franchise of awards season – will be returning with one of our biggest lineups yet,” Variety Co-Editor-In-Chief Ramin Setoodeh shared in a statement. “These conversations will truly be the talk of the internet as we roll them out over 12 days, starting on Dec. 4 and on PBS SoCal in January.”

Click through the slideshow for all of the pairings for season 19 of Variety’s Actors On Actors…