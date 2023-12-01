Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 9:48 am

Ed Helms Reacts to Bradley Cooper Saying He Wants to Do 'The Hangover 4'

Ed Helms is on board for another Hangover!

Last week, Bradley Cooper said that he would return for a fourth The Hangover movie “in an instant.”

While attending the premiere of his new movie Family Switch on Wednesday (Nov. 29), Ed reacted to Bradley‘s comments, saying he would love to reunite with Bradley, Zach Galifianakis, and director Todd Phillips for another movie.

“Of course, are you kidding me? An instant,” Ed told ET.

“Well, as Bradley also pointed out, it’s highly unlikely Todd Phillips will do it,” Ed continued. “Bradley, Zach, and Todd, they’re my favorite human beings on the planet. I would do anything with them.”

Photos: Getty Images
