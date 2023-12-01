Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 9:24 am

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Make It Date Night at American Museum of Natural History Gala 2023

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are stepping out in style.

The married couple posed for photos while they arrived at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2023 Museum Gala on Thursday evening (November 30) in New York City.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels was also in attendance along with cast members Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Chloe Troast, Sarah Sherman, Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Bowan Yang, Devon Walker, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearny, and Michael Longfellow.

Other guests included Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria, Tina Fey, and Busy Philipps.

The event was hosted by Seth Meyers while Mumford & Sons took to the stage for a performance.

Scarlett recently revealed if she’s been in contact with Marvel to play Black Widow again.

FYI: Chloe is wearing a Safiyaa dress. Ego is wearing a Maticevski dress. Heidi is wearing a Versace dress. Tina is wearing a dress by Vassilis Zoulias. Busy is wearing a Dōen dress.

Photos: Getty Images
