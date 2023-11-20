Bradley Cooper Reunites with 'Alias' Co-Star Jennifer Garner at 'Maestro' Screening

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner are together again!

The former Alias co-stars reunited at a special screening of his new movie Maestro on Saturday (November 18) held at the David Geffen Theater at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Bradley‘s co-stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, and Sarah Silverman were also in attendance.

After the screening, Jennifer hosted a Q&A with the cast.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Mulligan). A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Directed by Bradley, Maestro will hit theaters on November 22 and debut on Netflix on December 20. Watch the trailer here!

