Lead Cast Revealed for Prime Video's 'A Very Royal Scandal,' About Infamous Prince Andrew Interview

Prime Video’s A Very Royal Scandal has its stars!

The limited series will be based on Prince Andrew‘s infamous 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight reporter Emily Maitlis.

A Very Royal Scandal follows Prime Video’s A Very English Scandal, released in 2018, and A Very British Scandal, released in 2021.

Keep reading to find out more…

As for the stars of A Very Royal Scandal, Michael Sheen will star as Prince Andrew, and Ruth Wilson will play Emily, Variety reports.

According to the outlet, production is underway in the U.K. The series’ official description states that it will follow “Emily Maitlis’ professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew.”

Also starring in A Very Royal Scandal are Joanna Scanlan as Amanda Thirsk, Alex Jennings as Sir Edward Young, and Éanna Hardwicke as Stewart Maclean.

If you’re wondering how rich the British royal family really is, we ranked all the members according to their net worth!