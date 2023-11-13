How Much is the Royal Family Worth? We Ranked Them Based on Net Worth, & Even Prince George has a Small Fortune!

The British royal family is known across the world, and people love to follow their lavish lifestyles. They live in palaces, wear royal jewels and do so much in the public eye. But how much money does one make as a royal?

With King Charles recently marking his one-year anniversary of ruling and celebrating his coronation over the summer, there’s renewed interest in the family. That includes curiosity about how much its various members are worth.

We did some digging and looked into some of the most recognizable members of the royal family to rank them based on their estimated net worth. Believe it or not, the new King is significantly wealthier than his late mother Queen Elizabeth.

Perhaps even more surprising, Prince William and Princess Catherine‘s oldest son Prince George already has a small fortune of his own!

Scroll through a ranking of the British royal family based on their estimated net worth…