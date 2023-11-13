Yellowjackets' Samantha Hanratty Marries Christian DeAnda - Details Revealed, Including the Request They Made of Guests

Yellowjackets star Samantha Hanratty said “I do” to husband Christian DeAnda over the weekend!

The 28-year-old actress married her post-production assistant husband on November 11 at Terra Mia Vineyards in Paso Robles, Calif. The couple met in 2020 after matching on the dating app, Bumble. They got engaged in 2021.

Now that their big day is over, they shared some touching details from it in an interview.

Read more about Samantha Hanratty and Christian DeAnda’s wedding…

Speaking to The Knot, Samantha, who is sober, explained that Christian recommended their venue after working at it before. It was love at first sight.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted to have my wedding at a vineyard, but the moment I saw the property, I knew it was the place,” she told the outlet. “I had three other venues to go view and I canceled them immediately.”

They invited 140 to celebrate their special day with them. The guestlist included several of her costars. However, Samantha explained that there was a request they made of their guests.

“I wanted to make it very clear that if you don’t believe in love for all, and you don’t celebrate love for all, we’d rather you send your best wishes,” she explained, adding, “I’m bisexual and really wanted the people there to be ones who would have supported me no matter who I ended up with.”

Samantha continued, saying, “A lot of my friends happen to be queer, and I didn’t want a situation where anybody feels any way other than loved and respected. And so I’ve had quite a few declines.”

The couple had their first dance to “The Nearness of You” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, which had held a special place in their relationship from the start.

What was Samantha’s favorite moment from the celebration? “The moment I turned the corner to walk down the aisle and our eyes met,” she said. “It’s not something you can really describe—it’s something that’s felt, and I think everyone there felt it too.”

We are so happy for the couple and wish them well!

