'Queer Eye' Renewed for Season 9, Four Stars Confirmed to Return

Queer Eye has been renewed for season 9 at Netflix, and the returning cast has been revealed.

The upcoming 8th season of the reality TV show is set to debut on January 24, 2024 and will be set in New Orleans.

The ninth season will be set in Las Vegas.

Earlier today, it was revealed one of the cast would not be returning. Now, Deadline has confirmed who is going to be back.

