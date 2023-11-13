Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult React to The Great's Cancellation By Hulu After Strike Ends

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are opening up about the end of an era now that the strike is over.

The duo played Catherine the Great and her husband Peter in the Hulu show The Great, which was cancelled back in August amid the strike.

At the time of the announcement, the actors couldn’t respond to the news. Now, they both looked back on their time on The Great.

On Sunday (November 12), Elle took to Instagram to share a multitude of photos from the show. She paired the pics with a thoughtful caption.

“Scrolling down memory lane… I haven’t been able to properly share my thoughts after the news of The Great’s cancellation,” she wrote. “This show has meant the world to me. The experiences shared. The memories I’ll never forget.”

She continued, adding, “Tony McNamara [executive producer] is a certified genius. The last 3 seasons have shaped me. Through playing Catherine I discovered parts of myself I didn’t know I had. I love every crew member and cast member deeply. And although I won’t get to lace up my corset one last time, I am forever proud of what we accomplished together.”

“In my mind Catherine is left ‘shaking it all night long’ finally stepping into the leader we always knew she would become, a multitude of lovers thrown in for good measure, many macaroons, vodka shots, long winded speeches, battles of wit, and of course HUUU-F-CKING-ZZAHHHHSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🥂”

Nicholas took to the comments section to respond, writing, “Too many brilliant moments on and off screen. YOU ARE THE GREATEST ❤️”

