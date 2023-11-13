Who Is Eli Manning's Wife? Meet Abby McGrew!

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning might have retired back in 2020, but he still has a huge presence in the NFL world…he’s hosting the ManningCast during tonight’s Monday Night Football.

We’re taking a minute to highlight Eli‘s lovely family!

Eli Manning, 42, and Abby McGrew, 39, met when they were students at the University of Mississippi back in 2002, when she was a freshman and Eli was a junior.

The couple were profiled several years ago for a New Orleans newspaper.

“In 2007, Eli knew he wanted Abby to be his wife. During a trip home to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, he designed an engagement ring at Adler’s. A few weeks later, they were slated to take a trip to see her family in Nashville. Abby thought he might propose to her then but Eli just couldn’t wait that long. On a simple Tuesday evening they were spending together, Eli turned toward Abby and got down on his knee. Abby was taken aback at first but breathlessly said ‘Yes!’ He presented her with a gorgeous Adler’s emerald-cut center stone ring, flanked by two emerald-cut diamonds on either side,” the piece read.

Keep reading to find out more about Abby Manning…

Abby and Eli married in April 2008, just after he won his first Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants. They have three daughters, Ava Frances, 12, Lucy Thomas, 10, and Caroline Olivia, 7, and one son Charles, 4.

Abby and Eli are very charitable. According to ABC News, Abby is involved with New York’s St. Vincent’s Hospital, where her time and donations have helped create a new holistic birthing center. Eli and Abby have also contributed to scholarship programs at their alma mater, University of Mississippi.

Eli and Abby currently reside in New Jersey, and Eli is able to do ManningCast virtually. Tune into ESPN tonight to watch!