Karlie Kloss Reveals One Change She's Making to Her Body After Pregnancy, Talks Having 'Self-Compassion'

Karlie Kloss opened up about her body four months after welcoming her second child with husband Joshua Kushner.

The 31-year-old model gave birth to their son named Elijah in July.

During a recent appearance, she discussed trying to have more “self-compassion” for her body. Karlie also revealed one change that she is trying to make after her pregnancy.

Read more about Karlie Kloss’ goals after giving birth…

“I had a conversation with myself a while ago because I want to be in shape but I also have more self-compassion, because my body created life,” Karlie told People.

She opened up about her diet and changes to her fitness routine as a mom of two.

“Let me tell you, I come from a long line of carb lovers,” she said. “I’m from the Midwest. I never even saw a green juice until I was 20 years old. I eat what I want, but I try and listen to my body, even though that’s changed. I just do what I can to rest, recover, and refuel my body.”

In regards to fitness, she said her routine is “more efficient.”

“I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways. So I do light weights and also body weight exercises. I travel a lot still, so I don’t always have a gym nearby. So I like to do things that I can do anywhere. And I like to squeeze in the workout first thing in the morning,” she said.

As for the change she is consciously trying to make, it’s to her posture.

“Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad,” she told the outlet. “So now I’m relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back.”

Karlie just stepped out for one of her first big outing after becoming a mom of two! Find out where she went and who she was with.