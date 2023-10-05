Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2023 at 6:54 pm

Elle & Dakota Fanning to Produce TV Adaptation of Paris Hilton's Memoir

Paris Hilton‘s memoir “Paris: The Memoir” is getting the TV series treatment!

Production studio A24 has optioned the rights to the book, with the 42-year-old author’s 11:11 Media producing, according to Deadline.

In addition, sister duo Elle and Dakota Fanning‘s will also produce through their Lewellen Pictures, along with David Bernad’s Middle Child Pictures.

Deadline reports that the deal with A24 is in the six figure range.

In “Paris: The Memoir,” she details her traumatic past, her rise in pop culture, battling ADHD, and more.

“I wrote this book in an effort to understand my place in a watershed moment: the technology renaissance, the age of influencers,” Paris writes in the book’s description. “I also wrote this book so that the world could know who I am today. I focused on key aspects of my life that led to what I am most proud of–how my power was taken away from me and how I took it back, how I built a thriving business, a marriage and a family.”

Just this past week, Paris returned to the runway, walking in the Mugler fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.
