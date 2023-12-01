Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 11:58 am

Ryan Cabrera & Wife Alexa Bliss Welcome First Child!

Ryan Cabrera & Wife Alexa Bliss Welcome First Child!

Ryan Cabrera is a dad!

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old “On the Way Down” singer and his wife, WWE star Alexa Bliss, took to Instagram in a joint post to announce the birth of their first child.

Keep reading to find out more…

Ryan and Alexis, 32, welcomed a baby girl named Hendrix Rogue on Monday, Nov. 27.

“Weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces,” Ryan, wearing a “Girl Dad” hat, said in a video mimicking a WWE referee. “She is 21 inches of fury.”

The video was set to Jimi Hendrix‘s song “Foxey Lady.”

Ryan and Alexis married in April 2022 in a rockstar-themed wedding. They announced they were expecting this past May.

Congrats to the new parents! Check out all of the other stars that have also welcomed babies in 2023.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alexa Bliss, Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Ryan Cabrera

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images