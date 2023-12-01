Ryan Cabrera & Wife Alexa Bliss Welcome First Child!
Ryan Cabrera is a dad!
Earlier this week, the 41-year-old “On the Way Down” singer and his wife, WWE star Alexa Bliss, took to Instagram in a joint post to announce the birth of their first child.
Keep reading to find out more…
Ryan and Alexis, 32, welcomed a baby girl named Hendrix Rogue on Monday, Nov. 27.
“Weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces,” Ryan, wearing a “Girl Dad” hat, said in a video mimicking a WWE referee. “She is 21 inches of fury.”
The video was set to Jimi Hendrix‘s song “Foxey Lady.”
Ryan and Alexis married in April 2022 in a rockstar-themed wedding. They announced they were expecting this past May.
Congrats to the new parents! Check out all of the other stars that have also welcomed babies in 2023.