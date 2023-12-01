Ryan Cabrera & Wife Alexa Bliss Welcome First Child!

Ryan Cabrera is a dad!

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old “On the Way Down” singer and his wife, WWE star Alexa Bliss, took to Instagram in a joint post to announce the birth of their first child.

Ryan and Alexis, 32, welcomed a baby girl named Hendrix Rogue on Monday, Nov. 27.

“Weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces,” Ryan, wearing a “Girl Dad” hat, said in a video mimicking a WWE referee. “She is 21 inches of fury.”

The video was set to Jimi Hendrix‘s song “Foxey Lady.”

Ryan and Alexis married in April 2022 in a rockstar-themed wedding. They announced they were expecting this past May.

