New 'The Crown' Trailer Sees Queen Elizabeth Considering a Different Path for the Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth is faced with an important question about the status of the royal family in the latest trailer for The Crown.

The beloved Netflix series is coming to a close in December with the release of six final episodes from the sixth season.

On Friday (December 1), Netflix unveiled a teaser of what is to come, and it highlights the key role that the late Queen and her grandson play in the story.

Head inside to watch the final trailer for The Crown…

In the clip, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) is faced with worrying reports about how the public perceives the royal family. She also addresses balancing her private life with the image she presents in public.

Any decisions that she makes will alter the course of life for the royal family.

The final episodes will also highlight Prince William (Ed McVey) and the aftermath of his mother Princess Diana‘s (Elizabeth Debicki) death, which was featured in the first half of Season 6.

Of course, there’s also the start of a romance in the cards for him.

“Still coming to terms with his mother’s death, Prince William heads back to Eton amidst an increase in attention from young female fans touched by his plight. The struggle to re-adjust leads to tensions with his family, as they try to support another young heir to find his way in the system and the world,” Netflix teased in the logline. “Later, as Prince William takes up his place at St Andrew’s University, the omnipresent conflict of life as a public servant continues as he tries to balance the traditional undergraduate rites of passage with the constraints of his position and constant presence of personal protection officers. His perseverance is tested when he develops a crush on one of the most desired students on campus: a woman by the name of Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy).”

The final episodes also stars the likes of Dominic West, Olivia Williams and Luther Ford.

Season Six, Part Two premieres on Netflix on December 14, 2023. You can stream the first half of the final season already.

