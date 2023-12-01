Hilary Farr Announces 'Love It or List It' Exit After 19 Seasons

Hilary Farr is saying goodbye to her hit HGTV show.

The home design expert announced on Friday (December 1) that she was leaving her hit show Love It or List It after 19 seasons.

“I’ve given it so many years of my life. It’s got me through hard times,” Hilary shared with People. “It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Hilary, who has co-hosted the show with realtor David Visentin since 2008, said that she made the decision to leave nearly a year ago when she finished filming the most recent season.

“I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is [that I] look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way,” Hilary shared. “I told everyone I’m done. I thought that everyone had accepted it, but they hadn’t.”

When it came time to film what would be the show’s 20th season, “Everyone came back and said, ‘So, Love It or List It?’” Hilary admitted she had to “rethink it again and really examine it, did I want to go back to or not? With all the love in the world, the answer was no. It’s just time.”

Hilary also said that when she told David she was leaving, he didn’t believe her.

“He didn’t believe me. He said, ‘Oh, you say that,’” Hilary recalled. “We are who we are [in real life] on that show. Think of your brother as his most obnoxious and annoying, that’s David.”

Hilary went on to say she’ll miss “everything” about working with David, recalling how he supported her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014.

“I was working all the way through cancer and he was always there,” Hilary said. “He had his little rough patches too here and there, and we were there for each other. Yeah, that’s a biggie. I don’t know that that’s going to change.”

As of right now, Hilary doesn’t know if Love It or List It will continue without her, but she says she “wouldn’t be surprised” if the show is looking for a new co-host.

“I wish them all the luck in the world,” Hilary added. “And I would probably tune in and watch it.”