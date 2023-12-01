'Glee' Cast Reunites to Support Naya Rivera on Posthumous Song 'Prayer for the Broken' - Listen & Read the Lyrics

Naya Rivera‘s voice has been heard on a new song again for the first time since her tragic death in 2020.

The actress, who famously played Santana Lopez on the hit TV show Glee, passed away at the age of 33.

Three years after losing her, her castmates came together to support her on a previously unreleased song called “Prayer for the Broken,” which she initially recorded in 2012. It was released on Friday (December 1).

Head inside to listen to Naya Rivera’s “Prayer for the Broken” and see which castmates reunited on the song…

“This is a prayer for the broken / For those who are afraid / This is a cry for this brave world / So beautiful and strange,” Naya sings on the stripped-back ballad, which was written by Lindy Robbins and Isaac Hasson.

She continues, singing, “It’s all so temporary, so temporary / But we are not alone / So hold me like you’ll never let me go.”

Naya‘s castmates Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies and Ashley Fink all provided background vocals on the track.

“It’s just a really special song now that we’ll have, and that more importantly the fans will have, to be able to hear her voice again,” Jenna said during an interview with E News.

In a post on Instagram, she thanked the song’s writers for “gifting this to the world.”

“Prayer for the Broken” was released to support Jenna and Kevin‘s Snixxmas Charity, which raises money for Alexandria House in Naya‘s name. You can donate here.

Heather, who played Naya‘s onscreen wife Brittany on Glee, opened up about her relationship with the actress last year.

Press play on “Prayer for the Broken” up top and read the lyrics below…