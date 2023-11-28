Top Stories
Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

'The Crown' Recreates Kate Middleton's Sheer Lingerie Fashion Show Moment

Kate Middleton‘s lingerie moment is being recreated in the final episodes of The Crown‘s sixth season!

If you don’t know, the moment did actually happen in real life. The future Princess took part in a fashion show while in college and Prince William was in the audience at the time. It’s said their romance blossomed after that.

Here’s the synopsis for the final episodes: Prince William (Ed McVey) tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen (Imelda Staunton) reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams) and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate (Meg Bellamy). Luther Ford portrays Prince Harry.

Season six, part two will debut on December 14, 2023. Season 6, part 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

