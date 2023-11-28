Cynthia Nixon Begins Hunger Strike, Wants a Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon has started a hunger strike in hopes that President Biden will call for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza strip.

Others taking part in the hunger strike include Delaware State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, New York Rep. Zohran Mamdani, Oklahoma Rep. Mauree Turner, Virginia Rep. Sam Rasoul, and Michigan Rep. Abraham Aiyash. Cynthia will participate for two days, Time reports.

“None of this is normal. None of this is routine and none of this can be allowed to continue,” she told the publication.

“We send American taxpayer money to bomb communities in Gaza and I don’t think our president is using his leverage to the extent that he could to bring about a permanent ceasefire. We’re seeing the impact of that, which is no food, no water,” Madinah Wilson-Anton said.

See photos of Cynthia at the protest outside of the White House on Monday (November 27), announcing her hunger strike alongside other legislatures and community activists.