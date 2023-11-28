Apple Music Reveals the Top Artist, Songs & Shazams of 2023!

Apple Music is revealing the data for 2023!

The streaming platform revealed its year-end charts for the Top Songs, Top Shazams, and for the first time, the top songs that fans sang along to using Apple Music Sing.

Apple Music’s Replay 2023 offers subscribers worldwide access to expanded listening insights and a completely personalized highlight reel. To see your own listening habits, head to replay.music.apple.com and log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music.

Find out what the world listened to most this year…